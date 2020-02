Here's another sneak preview of BLACKPINK's upcoming collectible figurine line in partnership with 'Jazwares' - the Lisa version!

According to the silhouette teaser below, Lisa's individual figurine will be inspired by her glamorous look from BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" MV, including the idol's large, sparkling sunglasses!

Look forward to more sneak previews of the other members' collectible figurines coming soon, ahead of the full BLACKPINK line set for release this summer!