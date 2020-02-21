Na Young Suk PD apologizes in advance for his newest mini-variety, 'Mapo Fashionista' with Song Min Ho & P.O.

Na Young Suk PD of 'Three Meals a Day', 'New Journey To The West', and more will be returning with another new mini-variety series, starring WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O!

Titled 'Mapo Fashionista', the upcoming mini-variety will come on every Friday nights on tvN at 11 PM KST for just 5-minute long episodes, also airing via Na Young Suk PD's YouTube channel. The program aims to see which of the two best friends has the better fashion sense, as Song Min Ho and P.O. are known for having completely different preferences when it comes to the world of fashion!

Check out the teaser for tvN's 'Mapo Fashionista' above, while you wait for the mini-variety's premiere next week on February 28!

