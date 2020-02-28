TREASURE throw a heartwarming graduation party for Jaehyuk on 'Treasure Map'

YG Entertainment's rookie boy group TREASURE recently released episode 7 of their pre-debut web reality series, 'Treasure Map'!

On this episode, member Jaehyuk attended high school for the last time in uniform for his big graduation day! However, Jaehyuk seemed disappointed that due to the threat of the Coronavirus throughout Korea, family and friends were discouraged from attending school graduations.

While Jaehyuk bid farewell to his school friends for the last time, the rest of the TREASURE boys got busy planning a big, flashy graduation party of their own for their treasured member! The boys went out to hand-pick useful presents for Jaehyuk, and members Jihoon and Doyoung got dolled up as human-bouquets, all for the sake of making Jaehyuk's graduation day special.

The party was a big success, putting a big smile on Jaehyuk's face and even moving him to the verge of tears as each of his TREASURE members shared a handwritten message of congratulations. Watch the full episode of this week's 'Treasure Map', above!