3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

The Rose's label refutes the band's claims, plans to take counter legal action

AKP STAFF

Previously, it was reported that idol band The Rose recently filed a legal request to nullify their contracts with JnStar Entertainment, on the basis of reasons such as failure of payment, exclusive contract violation, loss of trust, etc.

However, JnStar Entertainment has now stepped up to refute The Rose's claims, stating, "The Rose's claims that we 'violated terms in the exclusive contract' are entirely false."

The label continued, "We have always informed The Rose of all of their promotional schedules such as overseas tours, broadcast activities, etc, well ahead of time, also coming to agreements with the members regarding each activity, not to mention preparation schedules such as practices, makeup, and such. We also provided The Rose with a document detailing all of the expenses and revenues from the band's full promotions since they signed the exclusive contract, and received confirmation that they saw the document."

JnStar Entertainment firmly expressed their intentions to take counter legal measures against The Rose including damages for breaches of contract, defamation of character, and more. 

  1. The Rose
6 3,361 Share 100% Upvoted

1

8_8729 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

another shady kpop company, such a surprise

Share

0

diadems-1,509 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago
Yep, that pretty much closes the door on The Rose's career.
It's not right but it's the reality: with very few exceptions, any kpop group who sues their agency fails to achieve any measure of success on their own...

It's time for these guys to learn a trade because Korea will never accept a group that sues their agency. Too problematic. Korea would just rather sweep it all under the rug and not acknowledge it ever happened.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs
13 hours ago   3   9,859

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND