The Rose's label refutes the band's claims, plans to take counter legal action

Previously, it was reported that idol band The Rose recently filed a legal request to nullify their contracts with JnStar Entertainment, on the basis of reasons such as failure of payment, exclusive contract violation, loss of trust, etc.

However, JnStar Entertainment has now stepped up to refute The Rose's claims, stating, "The Rose's claims that we 'violated terms in the exclusive contract' are entirely false."

The label continued, "We have always informed The Rose of all of their promotional schedules such as overseas tours, broadcast activities, etc, well ahead of time, also coming to agreements with the members regarding each activity, not to mention preparation schedules such as practices, makeup, and such. We also provided The Rose with a document detailing all of the expenses and revenues from the band's full promotions since they signed the exclusive contract, and received confirmation that they saw the document."

JnStar Entertainment firmly expressed their intentions to take counter legal measures against The Rose including damages for breaches of contract, defamation of character, and more.

