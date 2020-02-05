6

Check out TREASURE's stylish group photos for 'Editorial vol.3'

TREASURE have come together for another new set of group profile images for 'TREASURE Editorial vol.3'!

For this set of group images, the TREASURE members convey a comfortable, yet stylish and chic mood, rocking trendy street styles. TREASURE's 'Editorial vol.3' photoshoot took place at a university campus near Seoul, setting up fun a scenario where the boys are college classmates together. 

Meanwhile, fans can continue to catch TREASURE's pre-debut reality series 'TREASURE Map' on YouTube while waiting for their official debut news. 

thealigirl83,208 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

living for their show right now. it's so funny

