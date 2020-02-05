17

Weki Meki confirmed for comeback with Choi Yoo Jung returning from her hiatus

On February 6, Fantagio Music confirmed with various media outlets, "Weki Meki will be returning with a new album in mid-February. Choi Yoo Jung will be participating in this comeback, and the group recently wrapped up their jacket shoot." 

This will mark Weki Meki's first comeback in approximately 6 months, since their repackaged single title track "Tiki Taka (99%)". Meanwhile, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung has been on a hiatus from promotions since October of last year due to poor health issues. Fans will be glad to hear that the idol will be back in her group for this upcoming comeback.

Stay tuned for more updates on Weki Meki's new album!

