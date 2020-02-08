Siblings Yang Se Hyung & Yang Se Chan recreate their childhood photos on this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

On this week's episode of MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference', comedian siblings Yang Se Hyung and Yang Se Chan will be recreating some of their childhood photos!

To make sure that Yang Se Hyung and Yang Se Chan recreated their childhood photos to perfection, the siblings' stylist went off searching and digging for hours at flea markets, touching the two comedians.

You can see in a preview clip for this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference' above how much the stylist managed to reproduce every bit of the siblings' childhood outfits, down to the smallest details! Looking through their childhood photos again, Yang Se Hyung and Yang Se Chan also tried to recall some of the moments captured; however, the younger sibling Yang Se Hyung stated that he could not remember anything whatsoever.



The full episode of this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference' airs this February 8 at 11:05 PM KST!

