Jang Sung Kyu hilariously 'denies' that he's 'Cha Eun Woo's older brother'

Announcer/TV personality Jang Sung Kyu just can't stop making people laugh, whether its on YouTube, on various TV varieties, or even his Instagram!

This time, Jang Sung Kyu made netizens burst into laughter with his very strong "denial" when one netizen sent him a message, asking, "Hyung, you're Cha Eun Woo's biological older brother, aren't you?"



Posting a screen shot of the message, Jang Sung Kyu haphazardly wrote, "Don't do that!" as his response to the question.

He added on to his Instagram post, "Refrain from these kinds of messages. I know my worth. Cha Eun Woo's older hyung... More like the hyung that Cha Eun Woo hit with a boulder. For the countless number of people who still mistakenly believe that we look alike, here is a comparison photo. #Oing? #Which? #IsMe?"

What do you think of Jang Sung Kyu's self-posted "comparison photo"?

Netizens said, "Oh yeah the hyung that Cha Eun Woo hit with a boulder kekekeke", "You can tell how happy he is by the tone of his post kekekeke", "It wasn't just one boulder, hyung kekekeke", "Jang Sung Kyu's Insta is so funny kekekeke", "I think he picked the best photo of his life on purpose kekekeke", and more!

Are you keeping up with Jang Sung Kyu's 'Workman' series on YouTube?