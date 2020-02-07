Rookie solo artist Msftz garners attention for her resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie

Rookie female soloist Msftz is garnering attention for her visual resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie!

A rookie artist under Sony Music Korea, Msftz debuted back in January of this year with her 1st single album, 'Eternity'. Prior to her debut, she was active as a singer via Soundcloud under the mysterious nickname 'Chicken', recording over 1.4 million streams for her unique sound!





Check out some of Msftz's MV GIFs and behind-the-scenes photos, below. Do you think she resembles Jennie?

Netizens definitely thought so, commenting, "Heol I thought it was Jennie, they really look alike", "Ohhh she does have a similar mood", "Daebak, totally Jennie", "I thought those were Jennie's pictures", "She's like a mixture of Jennie and Seri from 'SKY Castle'", "She looks like a slightly older version of Jennie", "Jennie without the cheek fat", "Her facial shape and her eyes are really similar to Jennie", and more!

Meanwhile, Msftz just made a comeback with a new single "Latest Conversations" back on February 6. You can check out some of her discography below!

