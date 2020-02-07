3

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Rookie solo artist Msftz garners attention for her resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie

AKP STAFF

Rookie female soloist Msftz is garnering attention for her visual resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie!

A rookie artist under Sony Music Korea, Msftz debuted back in January of this year with her 1st single album, 'Eternity'. Prior to her debut, she was active as a singer via Soundcloud under the mysterious nickname 'Chicken', recording over 1.4 million streams for her unique sound!

Check out some of Msftz's MV GIFs and behind-the-scenes photos, below. Do you think she resembles Jennie?

Netizens definitely thought so, commenting, "Heol I thought it was Jennie, they really look alike", "Ohhh she does have a similar mood", "Daebak, totally Jennie", "I thought those were Jennie's pictures", "She's like a mixture of Jennie and Seri from 'SKY Castle'", "She looks like a slightly older version of Jennie", "Jennie without the cheek fat", "Her facial shape and her eyes are really similar to Jennie", and more!

Meanwhile, Msftz just made a comeback with a new single "Latest Conversations" back on February 6. You can check out some of her discography below!

  1. Jennie
  2. misc.
3 6,200 Share 43% Upvoted

1

HiraiPeach25 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Okay to be fair I legit thought the last one (in the blue velvet sweater) was actually Jennie when I saw it in the thumbnail on twitter 😳

Share

0

iateporkypig-570 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Her boobs are a lot bigger.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
16 hours ago   315   229,797
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
16 hours ago   315   229,797

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND