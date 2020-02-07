Shinhwa's Eric returns to the small screen with a cooking rom-com series in first 'Eccentric! Chef Moon' teaser

Shinhwa's Eric is returning to greet viewers on the small-screen for the first time in a while, through Channel A's upcoming Fri-Sat drama series 'Eccentric! Chef Moon'!

In 'Eccentric! Chef Moon', Eric takes on the role of a famous star chef named Moon Seung Mo. He's skilled, popular, handsome, and has a lot going for him, when one day, he runs into a troublemaking woman with memory loss, Yoo Bella (played by actress Go Won Hee).

The drama's first teaser above shows not just one but three hungry beggars at chef Moon's feet, asking for his delicious cooking! You can look forward to the upcoming new cooking romantic comedy series 'Eccentric! Chef Moon' starting this March 6 at 10:50 PM KST!

