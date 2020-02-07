ITZY impress with their English speaking skills in 'Young Hollywood' interview

The girls of ITZY, who recently greeted fans in the United States with their 1st showcase tour, stopped by the 'Young Hollywood' studio for a fun interview in Los Angeles!

Each of the ITZY members took turns answering questions like what their favorite American food have been on their tour, their favorite songs to perform, artists they would like to collaborate with, and more, impressing viewers with their well-practiced English speaking skills!

Watch the full, bright interview above. Did you go see ITZY during their 1st U.S. showcase tour?