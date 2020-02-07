Lee Yi Kyung talks about how Lee Soo Geun helped him during hard times even while away filming in Iceland

Actor Lee Yi Kyung, singer Kangnam, and INFINITE's Sunggyu will be appearing as guests on this weekend's broadcast of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

Ahead of the full broadcast airing later Saturday night, 'Knowing Brothers' shared a pre-release clip of the three guests and their connections to cast member Lee Soo Geun. Lee Yi Kyung, who is currently a fixed cast member of another variety program 'Player' along with Lee Soo Geun, revealed, "There was a time when I was really struggling internally. And somehow, Soo Geun seemed to pick up on it. He was away filming in Iceland, but he kept contacting me. He said, 'Yi Kyung, these are the times when you need to stay away from alcohol' and 'Yi Kyung, don't think about unnecessary things. It'll be okay'. They were simple messages he kept sending me, but it was a time when I really needed a breathing pump to pump some air in me. His messages acted like the breathing pump that I needed."

However, when it came Sunggyu's turn to talk about his experiences working with Lee Soo Geun, he confessed that Soo Geun wasn't particularly helpful during a time when Sunggyu was still a rookie to varieties, making the others laugh.

Watch the clip from this week's 'Knowing Brothers' above!