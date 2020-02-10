Cherry Bullet drops energetic 2nd MV teaser for 'Hands Up' comeback

Cherry Bullet is gearing up for their latest comeback!

On February 10 KST, the FNC Entertainment girl group unveiled the second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Hands Up."

In the 30-second clip, the members return to the Cherry Bullet shop seen in the background of their previous teasers. Halfway through the video, the group surprises fans by going straight into the hook of the song, which mixes a playfully simple melody with a trap style composition.





Meanwhile, the full music video is set for release on February 11 at 6 PM.





Check out the teaser above!