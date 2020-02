AB6IX's Lim Young Min has brought out his mature side in his individual '5NALLY' teaser images, making fans swoon!

AB6IX's upcoming special EP '5NALLY' will be a gift album for fans, containing each of the members' unreleased solo songs. In his individual teaser photos, Lim Young Min exudes mature charisma in a simple white shirt and tie, whether he's on stage, in a sleek sports car, or at a black and white set.



AB6IX's '5NALLY' will be out this February 13 at 6 PM KST.