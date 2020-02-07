5

Posted by germainej

KARD reveal key point dance in 'Red Moon' teaser video

KARD revealed their key point dance in their latest teaser video for "Red Moon".

In the teaser video above, the co-ed group give fans a peek at the choreography for their upcoming track. "Red Moon" is the title song of KARD's fourth mini album of the same name, which drops on February 10 KST.

Check out KARD's 'Red Moon' teaser above! What do you think of their key point dance?

