MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals 'Dark Side of the Moon' track list

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul revealed her track list for 'Dark Side of the Moon'.



The track list below features the title song "Eclipse" as well as "mirror", "Iljido", "Moon Movie", "Weird Day" featuring Punch, and Moon Byul's previously released special solo track "Snow".As previously reported, the MAMAMOO member's second solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon' drops on February 14 KST, and she'll be returning with a darker vibe than what fans have seen from her before.



Check out the details of Moon Byul's 'Dark Side of the Moon' track list below.

