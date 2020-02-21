Jun Hyun Moo returns to 'I Live Alone' for the first time in a year to greet Kian84 at his new house

On February 21, announcer Jun Hyun Moo returned to greet viewers of MBC's 'I Live Alone' for the first time after approximately a year!

On this day, Jun Hyun Moo visited Kian84 at his new home. The members watching from the studio were happy to see Jun Hyun Moo again, recalling some of his legendary characters from past 'I Live Alone' outings.



According to 'I Live Alone's PD, Kian84 revealed that he wanted to receive some pointers on how to speak well on broadcast, and that Jun Hyun Moo seemed to be the appropriate teacher to invite over. The PD assured viewers that while Jun Hyun Moo is still cautious about fully returning to 'I Live Alone', the announcer is still a part of the program's family, and that he will appear periodically whenever good opportunities arise.





Do you want to see Jun Hyun Moo back as a regular cast member on 'I Live Alone'?