All members of the 'Handsome Tigers' basketball team showcase how much they've improved in their first official league tournament game

On the February 21 broadcast of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', the program's celebrity basketball team finally entered their first official league tournament game!



Led by coach Seo Jang Hoon and joined by manager Red Velvet's Joy, the 'Handsome Tigers' basketball team faced off against Kyeonggi-do's teacher's alliance team during this official matchup. This game also marked ace player Moon Soo In's return to the court after overcoming his injury.



[SPOILERS AHEAD]

More serious and focussed than ever for their first official league game, every single member of the 'Handsome Tigers' team proved during this broadcast that their hard work over the past few months have paid off, showcasing significant improvement as a team and individually!



Guard Julien Kang impressed not only the opposing team, but also his own teammates early on in the game, due to both his giant physique as well as his improved shooting below the basket. In addition, 'Handsome Tigers's team captain Lee Sang Yoon also took incentive during the first quarter of the game, scoring key points and moving about the court.

The opposing team fought back with a series of 3-pointers, and coach Seo Jang Hoon ordered ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Seung Hyun to strengthen their defense. Kim Seung Hyun, one of the older players who struggled the most during the program's earlier practice games, wowed the entire crowd with his improved focus and determination.



The first quarter came to an end with 'Handsome Tigers' behind by 7 points, and players such as Moon Soo In, MYNAME's Insoo, Yu Seon Ho, and Kang Kyung Joon started in the second quarter.



Every member of the opposing team made fouls left and right to stop Moon Soo In in his tracks throughout the second quarter, bringing the first half to an end with the score being 27:35.

Next week, viewers can look forward to the final two quarters of team 'Handsome Tigers's first ever official league tournament match, and find out if this unlikely celebrity basketball team ultimately clenched their first win, on February 28 at 11:10 PM KST!