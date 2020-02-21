X1 fan coalition delays scheduled protest outside CJ ENM after city of Seoul places temporary ban on large gatherings

A fan coalition group supporting the re-debut of 'Produce X 101' boy group X1 has decided to delay their protest outside CJ ENM's main building.

Following the coalition's first protest earlier this year back on January 22, fans were scheduled to hold a secondary protest this February 22. However, as of February 21, the city of Seoul has asked that citizens refrain from holding large group meetings temporarily, in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

One representative from X1's fan coalition revealed, "It's impossible to tell when the current coronavirus situation will be contained, and so we cannot schedule our next protest until a later time. However, we plan on spreading our message by any means possible such as through online campaigns, even if offline options are unavailable."

Furthermore, the coalition representative added on, "In the case that some of the X1 members are unable to rejoin the group due to other promotions planned in their original labels, we are also willing to support a smaller unit group."

