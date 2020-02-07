Check out boy group brand value rankings for the month of February

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation is back with February's brand value rankings for K-Pop boy groups, based on big data!

From January 6 through February 7, 2020, the Institute analyzed over 51 million pieces of data including participation, media activity, communication, community activity and more. In 1st place once again came BTS, earning a total of 12,787,271 points. EXO followed behind in 2nd place with a total of 3,911,595 points, and next, 3rd place went to Super Junior with 2,289,821 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: SF9, Seventeen, Big Bang, NCT, Sechskies, NU'EST, and SHINee. Check out the full analysis rankings below.



