16

6

Teaser
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

iKON is ready to 'DIVE' in orange-themed MV teaser

AKP STAFF

iKON is ready to be back again!

iKON's upcoming 'I Decide' will consist of a total of 5 tracks - "Ah Yeah", title track "Dive", "All The World", "Holding On", and "Flower". Among the 5 tracks, former member B.I is credited with having participated in composing 4 of them. In addition, iKON member Donghyuk also makes his debut as a composer with this mini album through "Flower", alongside HRDR and iHwak. "Flower" will be a sensual ballad genre, emphasizing iKON's emotional side.

The MV teaser for "DIVE" is very orange-themed, and show the boys running hard toward the break on a bridge.


Stay tuned for the full release of iKON's 'I Decide', coming this February 6 at 6 PM KST.

  1. iKON
2 1,196 Share 73% Upvoted

2

Juneeeeeeya66 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Share

0

tashakwon41 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

역시 아이콘 여전히 멋있다 💥💥💥

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jo Hwihyeon has left The Black Label
8 hours ago   10   13,381

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND