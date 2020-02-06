Crush sings 'Let Us Go' in MV teaser for 'Crash Landing On You' OST Part.10, his first OST in 4 years

Be ready for R&B powerhouse Crush's first OST in 4 years, since "Beautiful"!



Crush will be lending his voice for an OST again this time for tvN's ongoing Sat-Sun drama series 'Crash Landing On You', as OST Part.10 of the soundtrack. Titled "Let Us Go", the romantic ballad track combines a soothing melody with an elegant piano sound. As many of you know, Crush's last OST from 4 years ago - "Beautiful" for tvN's 'Goblin' - was a major success both domestically and internationally.





Have you been keeping up with tvN's 'Crash Landing On You'?

