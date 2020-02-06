The Boyz's Jooyeon, EVERGLOW's Sihyun, & Kim Min Kyu chosen as new MCs of 'The Show'

SBS MTV's weekly music program 'The Show' is returning brand new, this February 11!

In addition to announcing its return date in 2020, 'The Show' has also announced that The Boyz's Jooyeon, EVERGLOW's Sihyun, and Kim Min Kyu have officially been chosen as the program's newest MCs for the year!

Jooyeon, Sihyun, and Kim Min Kyu will be taking over the vacant spots left by CLC's Yeeun and NCT Dream's Jeno, who bid farewell to the music show at the end of last year.

Look forward to SBS MTV's 'The Show', airing every Tuesday evenings at 6 PM KST starting on February 11!

