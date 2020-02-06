LOOΠΔ's '#' tops iTunes album charts in a total of 56 countries, the most ever for a K-Pop girl group

According to Block Berry Creative, LOOΠΔ's 2nd mini album '#' has hit #1 on iTunes album charts in a total of 56 countries!





Shortly after release back on February 5 at 6 PM KST, LOOΠΔ's comeback mini album m'#' topped iTunes album charts in countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Portugal, Egypt, and more, marking a total of 56 different countries globally. This marks the highest number of #1's on iTunes album charts for any K-Pop girl group up until now!

Congratulations, LOOΠΔ and Orbits!



