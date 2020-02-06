9

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

LOOΠΔ's '#' tops iTunes album charts in a total of 56 countries, the most ever for a K-Pop girl group

AKP STAFF

According to Block Berry CreativeLOOΠΔ's 2nd mini album '#' has hit #1 on iTunes album charts in a total of 56 countries!

Shortly after release back on February 5 at 6 PM KST, LOOΠΔ's comeback mini album m'#' topped iTunes album charts in countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Portugal, Egypt, and more, marking a total of 56 different countries globally. This marks the highest number of #1's on iTunes album charts for any K-Pop girl group up until now!

Congratulations, LOOΠΔ and Orbits!

  1. LOONA
5 734 Share 90% Upvoted

1

Vash_Outlaw425 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Wow, didn't expect the first 2 comments I read on this article to be hate comments. Some people just don't know quality music and can't appreciate how talented LOONA is.

Share

0

ExosChen165 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

korea needs to stop sleeping on loona :/

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND