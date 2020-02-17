Crush lives solitary life in MV teaser for upcoming single 'Digital Lover'

Crush is releasing a new single this week!





On February 17, his agency P NATION unveiled a music video teaser clip for his new song "Digital Lover," a project single made in partnership with Korea's Hyundai Card service. In the clip, a man is alone in a dark space, looking up at the stars above him, as Crush leans into a microphone in an equally dark observation space, singing, "I like to be alone / because I'm a digital lover."

Meanwhile, "Digital Lover" is set for release on February 20.

Check out the full teaser above!