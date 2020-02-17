14

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Dream Catcher goes goth in stunning MV teaser for comeback single 'Scream'

Dream Catcher is less than 24 hours away from making their latest comeback!

On February 17 KST, the group revealed the music video teaser clip for their upcoming single "Scream," the title track off of their first full-length album 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language.'


The clip finds the Dream Catcher members in a twisted storybook scenario, wearing all-black looks as they make their way through a dark forest and dance together in a room saturated in a menacing red. The visual is matched with a preview of the song's hook, which pairs Dream Catcher's rock-infused energy with an operatic vocal accompaniment.


Meanwhile, the full music video will be released on February 18.


Check out the music video teaser above!

