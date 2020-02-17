Yoo Hee Yeol adorably sits in for empty audience during GFRIEND's 'Sketchbook' performance

Yoo Hee Yeol enjoyed a hilariously private performance during a recent taping of his popular music program 'Sketchbook.'

Due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus, the latest episode of the KBS2 program was taped without an audience, a common measure that has been taken over a variety of live broadcasts over the past few weeks.



For the episode, his special guest was girl group GFRIEND, who is currently promoting their new single "Crossroads." During part of the broadcast, when they would have just performed the single for an empty audience, Yoo Hee Yeol humorously decided to watch it from the front row. The cameras followed him throughout the performance as he clapped enthusiastically and tried to follow along with the choreography from his seat.



"I really enjoyed all this luxury," he joked once he and the members returned to talking. "I was so happy to be able to watch this amazing GFRIEND stage alone with you all just in front of my nose."





"When you were trying to follow along with the choreography in front of us, it was really an honor," the GFRIEND members joked in return.



Netizens who saw pictures of Yoo Hee Yeol's reactions took to social media to react to the moment, leaving comments like, "That's so crazy," "He's so cheerful," "I really envy how he was able to watch it alone in person," "He looks so happy," "It's so funny how he looks like he's really concentrating on them," and "I'm jealous."



Meanwhile, during the broadcast, Yoo Hee Yeol also spoke directly to viewers to express his regret that audience guests were not permitted in the studio for the time being.





"When I walked into the empty studio, I once again realized how precious all of you are. I miss you all," he commented.



Check out GFRIEND's 'Sketchbook' performance of "Crossroads" below!