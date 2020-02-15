On the February 14 broadcast of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', coach Seo Jang Hoon and his celebrity basketball team participated in their final practice match before the start of the official regional league tournament.

However, due to his injury in his left Achilles heel, the 'Handsome Tigers' team's star forward and model Moon Soo In had to sit out this practice game. Before the practice match, coach Seo Jang Hoon tasked ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo with Moon Soo In's previous role of center guard when on defense. Seo Jang Hoon chose Cha Eun Woo for the role as in their practices and matches so far, Cha Eun Woo had displayed good stamina.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

However, Moon Soo In's absence proved to be a big burden on the 'Handsome Tigers' members throughout the match. Despite players such as Kim Seung Hyun and Yoo Seon Ho stepping up and making good plays, the team suffered from numerous turnovers and miscommunication errors, ending the 2nd quarter at a score of 18:42.



Halfway through the 3rd quarter, coach Seo Jang Hoon as well as the rest of his team members noticed Cha Eun Woo struggling with the game, breathing heavily and slowing down. Even though Seo Jang Hoon suggested that Cha Eun Woo be switched out to catch his breath, Cha Eun Woo resisted, urging that he continue to play. Later after the match, Cha Eun Woo revealed, "I have a responsibility as a member of this team, and I didn't want to go out early without fulfilling my given role." Coach Seo Jang Hoon pointed out that Cha Eun Woo wasn't in his best shape due to the fact that he was playing a game right after returning from his overseas schedule.

Ultimately, 'Handsome Tigers' lost their final practice match, 42:76. After the match, the players decided to return to the court for more practice, with 6 days remaining until the league tournament. Check out some clips from this week's 'Handsome Tigers', above and below.