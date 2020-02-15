Check out the BTS members' 'Back to School' sneaker preferences in their latest 'FILA' pictorial

On February 15, 'FILA Korea' shared a new set of pictorial photos of BTS, promoting the brand's 'Back To School' campaign!



In their pictorial, each of the BTS members selected a different pair of 'FILA' sneakers for their favorite 'Back To School' sneakers. RM went with the supportive 'FILA Barricade XT 97', Jin chose the comfortable, yet sleek 'FILA RGB FLEX', SUGA opted for the colorful 'FILA Rate Racer', and more!

Check out each member's pick below. Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing their 4th full album 'Map of the Soul: 7' this February 21.