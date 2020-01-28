Yezi watches the stars in 2nd 'My Gravity' MV teaser

Yezi has dropped her music video teaser for "My Gravity".



In the MV teaser, Yezi watches the stars from her car before walking off into the dark. "My Gravity" is the former FIESTAR member's new single solo album, and it marks her first release in 2 years since her OST for 'Are You Human Too?'.



Yezi's "My Gravity" is set to drop on January 30 KST. Check out her latest MV teaser above and the first one here if you missed it.



