Yezi drops surreal MV teaser for 'My Gravity'

Yezi has dropped her music video teaser for "My Gravity".

The MV teaser follows Yezi deep in the forest before she gets overtaken in space. "My Gravity" is the former FIESTAR member's new single solo album, and it marks her first release in 2 years since her OST for 'Are You Human Too?'.

Yezi's "My Gravity" is set to drop on January 30 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

0

kraai290 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

that sounds interesting...

