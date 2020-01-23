14

EXO's Chen & Dynamic Duo reveal touching MV for 'You'

EXO's Chen and Dynamic Duo have revealed their touching music video for "You".

The MV follows a man and woman who go on a trip to remember their past love for each other. "You" is a soft, R&B ballad about not being able to live without a special someone.

Watch Chen x Dynamic Duo's "You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

nunyabsnss 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

I really enjoyed this song. The mv was powerful and Chen's vocals were beautiful as always.

