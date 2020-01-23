EXO's Chen & Dynamic Duo reveal touching MV for 'You'

EXO's Chen and Dynamic Duo have revealed their touching music video for "You".
The MV follows a man and woman who go on a trip to remember their past love for each other. "You" is a soft, R&B ballad about not being able to live without a special someone.
Watch Chen x Dynamic Duo's "You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
