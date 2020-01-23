Crush reveals strange animations in 'Ibiza' MV

Crush has revealed his music video for "Ibiza".
The MV features strange, trippy animations revolving around an island. "Ibiza" is an upbeat R&B song featuring Crush's trademark soulful vocals, and the lyrics are about being completely charmed by someone and wanting to take them on a trip abroad.
Watch Crush's "Ibiza" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
