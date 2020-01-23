0

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Crush reveals strange animations in 'Ibiza' MV

AKP STAFF

Crush has revealed his music video for "Ibiza".

The MV features strange, trippy animations revolving around an island. "Ibiza" is an upbeat R&B song featuring Crush's trademark soulful vocals, and the lyrics are about being completely charmed by someone and wanting to take them on a trip abroad.

Watch Crush's "Ibiza" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Crush
  2. IBIZA
0 217 Share 0% Upvoted
