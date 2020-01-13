7

TREASURE release a hectic teaser for their upcoming web debut reality series, 'Treasure Maker Interaction'

YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE is coming soon with their very own, debut reality series - set to air via YouTube and 'V Live'!

Titled 'Treasure Maker Interaction', TREASURE's debut reality series will closely follow many of YGE's past reality formats, like 'Big Bang TV', 'BLACKPINK House', and more. In their first teaser clip above, the TREASURE boys give fans the briefest glimpse of their loud, hectic, and frantic day-to-day lives.

Stay tuned for updates on TREASURE's 'Treasure Maker Interaction', as well as their full debut!

Hopefully this gives us a better insight to any plans. T13’s future has been up in the air for a while. Their entire process honestly confused me. I honestly began finding the process quite confusing, almost like everyday something would change and with the current situation at YG entertainment I was having concerns for them. I’m hoping that this makes for a bit more transparency about their debut. + I’m in love with these sorts of shows, I love watching the process

