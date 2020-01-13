TREASURE release a hectic teaser for their upcoming web debut reality series, 'Treasure Maker Interaction'

YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE is coming soon with their very own, debut reality series - set to air via YouTube and 'V Live'!

Titled 'Treasure Maker Interaction', TREASURE's debut reality series will closely follow many of YGE's past reality formats, like 'Big Bang TV', 'BLACKPINK House', and more. In their first teaser clip above, the TREASURE boys give fans the briefest glimpse of their loud, hectic, and frantic day-to-day lives.

Stay tuned for updates on TREASURE's 'Treasure Maker Interaction', as well as their full debut!

