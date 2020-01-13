6

ASTRO & Weki Meki chosen as newest models for 'Smart' school uniforms

Fantagio Music labelmates ASTRO and Weki Meki have been chosen as the newest models of school uniform brand 'Smart'!

A representative from 'Smart' uniforms revealed, "We chose ASTRO as our models because they're an idol groups boasting both a youthful and a refreshing vibe, in addition to their well-known, clean and proper image. We chose Weki Meki due to their bright and energetic, teen-crush charm, which we believed fit well with school uniforms worn by teens." 

Look out for ASTRO and Weki Meki's various endorsement campaigns in partnership with 'Smart' uniforms, coming soon!

