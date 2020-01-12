Taeyeon reveals new 'Purpose' repackage mood sampler & teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed another round of teasers.

On January 13 KST, Taeyeon dropped the second mood sampler video, as well as four new images for 'Purpose'. This album is her second repacked album, which contains 15 tracks in total.

In the new video sampler, Taeyeon explores the interior of a modern house bathed in natural light. On the other hand, the four new images unveil more pensive sides to Taeyeon, as she is captured walking in a downtown area.

Stay tuned for the full release of 'Purpose' on January 15!