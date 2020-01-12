23

5

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Taeyeon reveals new 'Purpose' repackage mood sampler & teaser images

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed another round of teasers.

On January 13 KST, Taeyeon dropped the second mood sampler video, as well as four new images for 'Purpose'. This album is her second repacked album, which contains 15 tracks in total. 

In the new video sampler, Taeyeon explores the interior of a modern house bathed in natural light. On the other hand, the four new images unveil more pensive sides to Taeyeon, as she is captured walking in a downtown area.

Stay tuned for the full release of 'Purpose' on January 15!

  1. Taeyeon
1 931 Share 82% Upvoted

-2

The_Fuckin_Dick-6,296 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Sounds Boring.

Share
MONSTA X, Jooheon
MONSTA X's Jooheon to take a break due to anxiety
15 hours ago   46   32,368
EXO, Lay
EXO's Lay sweeps Chinese end-of-the-year awards
14 hours ago   26   18,907
MONSTA X, Jooheon
MONSTA X's Jooheon to take a break due to anxiety
15 hours ago   46   32,368
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Watch CLC Sorn's Everyday Makeup Tutorial
10 hours ago   12   2,796

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND