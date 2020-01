Solar and Kassy will release a new collaboration track!

On January 13 KST, a post featuring Solar from MAMAMOO and solo singer Kassy surprised fans with a teaser image. The image, imbued with a light vintage tone, signals a new collaboration release track entitled "This Song Is Quite Old" (literal translation).

Due to the words in the title, fans are both confused and excited about how this 'new' song will sound like. Stay tuned for the full release on January 16!