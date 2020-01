TREASURE's maknae-line is here with their newest set of cozy, winter jacket-version individual profile cuts!

Wrapping up the individual photos portion of 'Treasure Editorial vol.2' today are Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan, each bringing out their individual personalities through their different winter jacket styles.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's new 12-member boy group TREASURE will be making their official debut very soon!