Super Junior release chic MV teaser #3 for '2YA2YAO!' featuring Leeteuk, Ryeowook, & Kyuhyun

Super Junior have released the third MV teaser for their upcoming comeback title track "2YA2YAO!", this time starring members Leeteuk, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.

Throughout this week, Super Junior have teased fans for their comeback title track "2YA2YAO!" (prod. by Zico) with a series of member-focussed MV teasers. However, the MV teasers released so far have yet to give listeners a proper preview of the veiled, hip-hop title song, raising curiosity toward more teaser content coming up this weekend.

Meanwhile, Super Junior's comeback with their 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless' is set for this January 28 at 6 PM KST.