Seo Jang Hoon praises ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo for his focus & improvement on 'Handsome Tigers'

On the January 17 broadcast of SBS's new basketball variety program 'Handsome Tigers', the celebrity basketball teammates gathered for their first official practice session, the day after losing their first, impromptu game.

During this episode, it was revealed that even after the end of the first game, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo stayed behind to practice on his own, receiving some one-on-one pointers from coach Seo Jang Hoon in the process.





The next day, the practice session started off with manager Red Velvet's Joy leading the team through some basic physical tests, like long and short-distance running, etc. Young team members like Yu Seon Ho and Cha Eun Woo scored high overall in the physical tests, pleasing coach Seo Jang Hoon, while the older members like Kang Kyung Joon, Lee Seung Hyun, Shorry J, Seo Ji Suk, and more were scolded for being out of shape.

The physical tests were followed by a series of drills and memorizing formation patterns, wher Seo Jang Hoon had to repetitively scold the 'Handsome Tigers' members for their failure to understand and execute two simple formations. However, in the practice match that followed, Cha Eun Woo received praise from Seo Jang Hoon again and again for attempting to apply the formations into the game with his 'Blue' teammates.





At the end of the practice session, Seo Jang Hoon announced Cha Eun Woo as the MVP of the day, for both his focus and his improvement! Yu Seon Ho was also praised as the second-best member who shone during the practice for his focus. Check out some clips from this week's 'Handsome Tigers', above and below!



