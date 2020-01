Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be making their Japanese music show debut, via TV Asahi's 'Music Station'!

Earlier this week, TOMORROW x TOGETHER made their debut in Japan with the release of their 1st single album, 'Magic Hour'. The rookie boy group will now be appearing on 'Music Station' on January 24, to perform the Japanese version of "Run Away" for the first time ever!

What did you think of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's "Run Away" (Japanese version)?