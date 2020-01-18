Park Seo Joon & his crew are ready to take over in main trailer for JTBC's 'Itaewon Class'

Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Kim Dong Hee, Ryu Kyung Soo, and more are ready to take over Itaewon as their own turf, in the main trailer for JTBC's upcoming drama series 'Itaewon Class'!

Based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Itaewon Class' delivers a refreshing blow on behalf of all youths in society, feeling oppressed and shut down by old-fashioned systems and rules. The drama revolves around a passionate, up-and-coming business entrepreneur Park Sae Roi (Park Seo Joon), who dreams of running his very own, successful food business right in the heart of Itaewon. However, he must face off against top food entrepreneur Jang Dae Hee (Yoo Jae Myung) to earn his rightful place in the industry.



You can catch the premiere of JTBC's new Fri-Sat drama series 'Itaewon Class' this January 31, at 10:50 PM KST! In the meantime, watch the drama's main trailer above.

