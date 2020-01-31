LOONA reveal highlight medley for 2nd mini album '#'

LOONA have revealed the highlight medley for their second mini album '#'.



Along with the title track "So What", LOONA also give a preview of the tracks "#", "Number 1", "Oh (Yes I Am)", "Bang Bang Bang", and "365". As previously reported, LOONA will be making their first comeback of 2020 on February 5 KST with '#'.



Check out a preview of the tracks on LOONA's '#' above!