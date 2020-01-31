Pentagon's Jinho drops jazzy, romantic MV for 'Gravity' feat. Kino

Pentagon's Jinho dropped a jazzy, romantic music video for "Gravity" featuring Kino.



In the MV, Jinho and Kino have glasses of wine together in a romantic lounge setting. "Gravity" is composed by Pentagon's Kino and Hongik Ingan and written by Kino, and it's the 37th release from Jinho's 'Magazine Ho' monthly project series.



Check out Jinho and Kino's "Gravity" MV above