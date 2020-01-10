6

0

CF
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa shows off her fierceness in CF for hangover tea

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is definitely rocking her personality and look these days.

The popular star recently landed a CF for hangover tea by Lotte Chilsung. Hwa Sa is seen dancing to a groovy beat in a bright orange outfit.

Check out the fun CF above!

  1. Hwa Sa
1 472 Share 100% Upvoted

0

bartkun1,529 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Last 4 seconds of this commercial are the best ones, seriously it could be that short and still it will be "job done in 100%"

Share
Baby V.O.X
Did New Kpop Fans ever hear of BABY VOX?
2 hours ago   2   525

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND