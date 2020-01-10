MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa shows off her fierceness in CF for hangover tea

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is definitely rocking her personality and look these days.
The popular star recently landed a CF for hangover tea by Lotte Chilsung. Hwa Sa is seen dancing to a groovy beat in a bright orange outfit.
Check out the fun CF above!
Last 4 seconds of this commercial are the best ones, seriously it could be that short and still it will be "job done in 100%"
