INFINITE's Sunggyu revealed that he was close to Kang Haneul, SHINee's Onew, EXO's Xiumin, and more while in the army

INFINITE's Sunggyu revealed that he made a lot of celebrity friends while in the army!



The idol turned actor appeared on the January 22nd broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he revealed that he served with a number of celebrities including Jo Kwon, SHINee's Onew, EXO's Xiumin, Yoon Ji Sung, Kang Haneul, and Ji Chang Wook!

Sunggyu stated: "We each talked about how we came to succeed. We found that we had a lot in common and talked about times where we had hardships. We couldn't stop talking."















