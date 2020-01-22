7

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

INFINITE's Sunggyu revealed that he was close to Kang Haneul, SHINee's Onew, EXO's Xiumin, and more while in the army

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Sunggyu revealed that he made a lot of celebrity friends while in the army!

The idol turned actor appeared on the January 22nd broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he revealed that he served with a number of celebrities including Jo Kwon, SHINee's Onew, EXO's Xiumin, Yoon Ji Sung, Kang Haneul, and Ji Chang Wook!

Sunggyu stated: "We each talked about how we came to succeed. We found that we had a lot in common and talked about times where we had hardships. We couldn't stop talking."






  1. Sunggyu
0 1,839 Share 88% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND