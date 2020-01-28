7

1

Music Video
Posted by beansss

Dream Catcher's Siyeon reveals special clip for her 1st solo single 'Paradise'

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher's main vocalist Siyeon has released her 1st ever solo single, "Paradise"!

An emotional electronic pop genre accentuated by an elegant melody and the synthesizer sounds toward the latter half of the track, "Paradise" is composed by LEEZ and Ollounder, with Siyeon also participating in the composition and lyric writing. 

Previously, Dream Catcher also revealed that Siyeon's "Paradise" would be a hint toward the group's next full comeback. Watch the special clip for Siyeon's "Paradise" above!

Pendragonx882
47 minutes ago

Wow! OKay, that was not what I was expecting.. Also, dang she's gorgeous even just staring at the camera like that.. Would have loved if they gave her more of a video though ..Still -- good song.. Siyeon fighting!\
coco_puffs
57 minutes ago

Excellent performance, I don’t think people understand what the term antichrist means but this song clearly is the opposite of that.

