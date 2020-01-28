Dream Catcher's Siyeon reveals special clip for her 1st solo single 'Paradise'

Dream Catcher's main vocalist Siyeon has released her 1st ever solo single, "Paradise"!

An emotional electronic pop genre accentuated by an elegant melody and the synthesizer sounds toward the latter half of the track, "Paradise" is composed by LEEZ and Ollounder, with Siyeon also participating in the composition and lyric writing.

Previously, Dream Catcher also revealed that Siyeon's "Paradise" would be a hint toward the group's next full comeback. Watch the special clip for Siyeon's "Paradise" above!

