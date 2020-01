It looks like SuperM will be appearing as the next K-Pop guests on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

On January 29, SuperM surprised fans with news of their upcoming 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' appearance via Twitter, also mentioning the late night program's official account. Fans can tune in to SuperM on 'Jimmy Kimmel' this February 11, at 11:35 PM EST/10:35 Central.

Previously, top K-Pop groups such as BTS and MONSTA X performed on the late night show, garnering global attention.