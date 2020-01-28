DKB's E-Chan, Harry June, & Heechan say 'Sorry Mama' in powerful debut concept films

Brave Entertainment new rookie boy group DKB has unveiled individual concept films of members E-Chan, Harry June, and Heechan next, less than a week away until the group's full debut.

In their individual concept films for their upcoming title track "Sorry Mama", E-Chan, Harry June, and Heechan each show off different charms. E-Chan impresses with his fast-paced rap, while Harry June captivates with his freestyle dance, and finally, Heechan proves his boldness by playing with fire.

Look out for DKB's debut this coming February 3 with their 1st mini album, 'Youth'.