Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

ATEEZ take you behind the scenes of 'Answer' MV

ATEEZ have revealed the making of their music video for "Answer".

In the making-of film above, the members talk about how excited they are to make a comeback, their impression of the MV sets, and more, and you also get a look at what went on behind the scenes. ATEEZ came back with "Answer" and their epilogue album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer' this past week.

Watch the making of ATEEZ's "Answer" MV above and the MV here if you missed it.

