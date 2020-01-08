ATEEZ take you behind the scenes of 'Answer' MV

ATEEZ have revealed the making of their music video for "Answer".



In the making-of film above, the members talk about how excited they are to make a comeback, their impression of the MV sets, and more, and you also get a look at what went on behind the scenes. ATEEZ came back with "Answer" and their epilogue album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer' this past week.



Watch the making of ATEEZ's "Answer" MV above and the MV here if you missed it.



